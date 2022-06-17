Millwall forwards facing decision on future

TWO Millwall forwards are yet to confirm their immediate futures at the club.

Zak Lovelace, 16, made his Lions debut in a 1-0 win away at Coventry City December 2021, making a further four appearances off the bench after being brought into the first team.

The forward, who became the second youngest player to play for Millwall at age 15, has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers, where he would likely play in their B team.

Scottish football journalist Fraser Fletcher has claimed that the Glasgow-based side are still waiting for a decision from Lovelace, which the Lions expect to be made before the start of pre-season next week.

It remains to be seen what the plans are for the youngster should he stay, with Millwall’s attacking options looking threadbare after a number of summer departures. If he turns down Rangers’ advances, Gary Rowett may opt to send him out on loan to a League One or League Two side in order to play regular football.

The same could be said about Isaac Olaofe, 22, who is yet to make an appearance for the club after a number of loan spells. The striker had two brief stints at then non-league side Sutton United and Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone, before returning to the Amber and Chocolates for a further two seasons – one in National League and one in League Two.

Olaofe has impressed throughout his time at Gander Green Lane, scoring 26 goals across three spells with Matt Gray’s side as they narrowly missed out on the playoffs in their first season as a Football League club. He is under contract at the Millwall until 2023, however question marks remain as to whether he will be able to make the jump up to Championship football, especially for a side with ambitions of making the playoffs.

Unlike Lovelace, there have been no concrete rumours regarding Olaofe’s future, although he has previously claimed that he would like to sign a new deal at the club and fight for a place in the starting XI. He may be given a chance to that he’s ready to contribute to the first team in pre-season.

At the moment, Millwall have very little depth in the striker department. With Benik Afobe returning to parent club Stoke City, it leaves Tom Bradshaw and Tyler Burey as the only senior out-and-out forwards at the club aside from Lovelace and Olaofe, albeit that Mason Bennett is capable of playing up front as well.

Photo: Millwall FC