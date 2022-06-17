Ex-Millwall loanee linked with Turkey move

SHEYI OJo, who spent last season on loan at Millwall, has been linked with a move to two Turkish clubs.

Ojo, 24, made 18 appearances for the Lions in 2021/22, providing two assists while failing to score during his brief spell at the club.

The winger started in eight of Millwall’s opening 10 league games, but an ankle injury suffered in a 1-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest in mid-January saw his season derailed. He went on two make just two further cameo appearances against Stoke City and Swansea.

It was announced last week that Ojo would leave parent club Liverpool at the end of his current deal, and Turkish football journalist Osman Cengiz has reported that İstanbul Başakşehir and Antalyaspor are both interested in signing the former England youth international.

Despite making more than 100 Championship appearances in his career so far, Ojo played just eight league games for the Reds before he was released. He was sent on loan seven times during his time at the club, including to French outfit Reims in 2018.

While Gary Rowett has previously claimed that Millwall are unlikely to make a permanent move for Ojo, the Lions are lacking depth in wide areas. If Jed Wallace opts to leave the Den this summer, it would leave Mason Bennett as the only out-and-out winger under contract at the club, with Tyler Burey also capable of playing on the flanks.

Photo: Millwall FC