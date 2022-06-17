On this day: Lee Gregory joins Millwall

TODAY marks eight years since Lee Gregory joined Millwall from Halifax Town.

The striker joined the Lions on a three-year deal, having never played in the Football League prior to his move to The Den.

While he was a regular under Ian Holloway, he took until the end of September to score his first Championship goal. Neil Harris was brought in as manager in March 2014, but couldn’t help Millwall avoid relegation as they dropped back to League One after five seasons in the second tier.

Gregory struggled in the first half of the 2015/16 season, despite scoring four goals against Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy. The second half of the campaign was a completely different story, however, as he found the back of the net 14 times while helping the Lions climb up to fourth. They were eventually beaten by Barnsley in the playoff final.

Perhaps this is what encouraged the Sheffield-born forward to go one step further the following season, albeit that his goalscoring form in the regular campaign was not as prolific as the year before. When it came to the big moments, however, Gregory stepped up, scoring twice on the final day of the season to help beat Bristol Rovers 4-3 and secure a top six finish.

On this day in 2014… 🗓 Millwall signed a striker from Halifax Town called Lee Gregory 🦁 64 goals in 204 games later, he ended up being a brilliant signing 👏@lgreggers9 #Millwall

pic.twitter.com/U3ErtkWNFS — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) June 17, 2022

His performance in the playoffs was pivotal in guiding Millwall back to the Championship, scoring in the 3–2 semi-final 2nd leg win over Scunthorpe United before assisting Steve Morison’s goal that helped see off Bradford City in the final.

Gregory was never able to replicate his League One form in the division above, but still played a crucial role in ensuring that the Lions’ stay in the third tier was brief. In his two Championship campaigns before departing The Den, he still managed to take his goalscoring tally to double digits, and undoubtedly helped Millwall avoid another relegation.

Many fans may have felt hurt when he turned down a new contract to move back up north to join Stoke City in 2019, but his contribution is a big reason why the Lions can call themselves a Championship football club today.

After leaving The Potters, Gregory had a loan spell at Derby County before joining Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent deal.

Photo: Millwall FC