Millwall favourites to sign Newcastle youngster

MILLWALL have reportedly emerged as the favourites to sign Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson on loan.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has claimed that the Lions are the frontrunners to acquire the winger’s signature after he impressed on loan at League Two side Bristol Rovers last season.

Anderson, 19, joined The Gas for the second half of the campaign, playing 21 games and scoring eight goals as Joey Barton’s side won automatic promotion to the third tier in dramatic fashion.

The Scottish U21 international is a natural attacking midfielder, but spent much of his time at the Memorial Ground playing as a left winger. His form towards the end of the season also earned him the League Two Player of the Month award for April.

While reports have claimed that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to give Anderson an opportunity to play for the first team in-preseason, a number of clubs have been linked with a loan move for the Magpies’ academy graduate.

League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday have apparently tabled a formal offer, while rumours suggest that Luton Town and a number of Millwall’s Championship rivals have also been interested in acquiring his services.

The Lions may see Anderson as a replacement for Jed Wallace, who is yet to sign a new deal at The Den and is widely expected to depart the club this summer.

Photo: Millwall FC