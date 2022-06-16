Jed Wallace’s Millwall future is still in limbo

MILLWALL winger Jed Wallace is in discussions with other clubs over a potential transfer this summer, the News understands.

Wallace, 28, is at the end of his current contract, although the Lions have confirmed that they’ve offered the winger a new deal to remain at The Den. Should he depart, the club will need to replace the six goals and eleven assists that he registered in the Championship last season.

The News spoke to a source this week who confirmed that Wallace has yet to make a final decision on where he will play next season, and has not yet ruled out remaining at Millwall.

The club will be hoping to resolve the transfer saga as soon as possible, with the players set to return for pre-season training next week. Wallace has claimed that he would like to decide on his future after getting married in Spain this summer.

A number of teams have been linked with a move for Wallace, most recently West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies have already brought Reading midfielder John Swift and Brighton’s Jayson Molumby to The Hawthorns, with manager Steve Bruce reportedly keen on adding Millwall’s mercurial forward to his squad for next season.

Cardiff City and Turkish side Beşiktaş J.K. have also been rumoured destinations for Wallace, while Nottingham Forest saw their bid rejected by Millwall in the January transfer window.

However, the Reds can now offer Premier League football after beating Huddersfield Town in the Championship playoff final, and may attempt to bring Wallace to the City Ground on a free transfer this summer.

Top-flight football may prove the deciding factor in his immediate future, but many of Millwall’s Championship rivals will also be keen to acquire his services before the start of the season.

