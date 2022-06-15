Former Millwall striker explains Romeo reunion

Ex-Lions striker Steve Morison, who now manages Cardiff City, has revealed why he brought Mahlon Romeo to the Welsh capital.

The right-back played with Morison during his second spell at Millwall, and has now joined up with his former teammate at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Romeo, 26, departs The Den after seven years, signing a three-year deal with the Bluebirds after the two clubs agreed on an undisclosed fee.

“Obviously, I know Mahlon really well,” Morison told Cardiff’s official media channels.

“I was with him when he came through, when he was a young pup. For me this is a perfect move for him.

“He’s going to bring bags of athleticism, real quality on the ball, and I can’t wait to see him galloping up the touchline.”

2️⃣ new right-backs in the same day! Mahlon has signed a three-year contract with the Bluebirds, moving from Millwall. He previously played alongside City boss Steve Morison while with the Lions.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/lifMzN8PKv — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 15, 2022

Romeo also commented on his transfer in Cardiff’s club statement, explaining why he opted to join the South Walian outfit.

“I’ve played in Cardiff a fair few times. I’m excited to play here actually for Cardiff City.

“Every time I’ve been here it has been loud and it’s a lovely stadium. I can’t wait to get going.”

Photo: Cardiff City FC