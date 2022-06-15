Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Former Millwall striker explains Romeo reunion

Alex Jones

Ex-Lions striker Steve Morison, who now manages Cardiff City, has revealed why he brought Mahlon Romeo to the Welsh capital.

The right-back played with Morison during his second spell at Millwall, and has now joined up with his former teammate at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Romeo, 26, departs The Den after seven years, signing a three-year deal with the Bluebirds after the two clubs agreed on an undisclosed fee.

“Obviously, I know Mahlon really well,” Morison told Cardiff’s official media channels.

“I was with him when he came through, when he was a young pup. For me this is a perfect move for him.

“He’s going to bring bags of athleticism, real quality on the ball, and I can’t wait to see him galloping up the touchline.”

Romeo also commented on his transfer in Cardiff’s club statement, explaining why he opted to join the South Walian outfit.

“I’ve played in Cardiff a fair few times. I’m excited to play here actually for Cardiff City.

“Every time I’ve been here it has been loud and it’s a lovely stadium. I can’t wait to get going.”

Photo: Cardiff City FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den