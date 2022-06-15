Millwall defender joins Championship rivals

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
LIONS right-back Mahlon Romeo has joined Cardiff City on a permanent deal.

Romeo, 26, joined Millwall from Gillingham in 2015, making 221 appearances for the club over a six year period.

He was part of the squad that won promotion from League One in 2016/17, playing the full 90 minutes in that season’s playoff final win against Bradford City.

The Antigua and Barbuda international spent last season on loan at League One outfit Portsmouth, where he played 39 games for Danny Cowley’s side as they missed out on a top six finish by ten points.

Romeo becomes Cardiff’s seventh signing of the summer so far, reuniting with former Millwall striker Steve Morison, who now manages the Welsh club. Romeo and Morison spent four years together at The Den during the latter’s second spell at the club.

The transfer leaves the Lions with just one senior out-and-out right wing-back in Danny McNamara, although the club continue to be linked with a move for Derby County’s Nathan Byrne.

