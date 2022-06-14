Former Millwall midfielder seals League One move

MILLWALL academy graduate Ben Thompson has joined League One side Peterborough United on a two-year deal.

Thompson, 26, spent eight years at The Den after making his senior debut in 2014. The midfielder made 175 appearances for The Lions in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

He played a key part in the Lions side that won promotion to the Championship via the playoffs in 2017/18, although he was sent out to Portsmouth on a season-long loan the following campaign, before being recalled by then manager Neil Harris in January 2019.

Thompson reunited with his former manager after his contract at Millwall was cancelled by mutual consent at the end of January 2022, allowing him to join Harris’ Gillingham.

With the Gills suffering relegation from League One on the final day of last season, they announced that Thompson would leave the Kent-based club after just three months.

While a return to Pompey was rumoured, Peterborough United announced that they had signed Thompson on a two-year contract, with an option for a further year.

The Posh won automatic promotion from League One in 2019/20, but suffered an immediate relegation from the Championship last season after slumping to a 22nd place finish.

Thompson becomes Grant McCann’s first signing as manager of Peterborough, with the East Anglian side looking to rebuild their squad this summer in order to challenge for promotion next season.

