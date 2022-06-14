Millwall boss pleased to keep key defender at The Den

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is happy that vice-captain Shaun Hutchinson has signed a new deal at the club.

Hutchinson, 31, joined The Lions in 2016 after being released by London rivals Fulham. The centre-back has since made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring ten goals in all competitions.

With captain Alex Pearce making just three league starts last season before departing for League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon, Hutchinson has often taken over the armband and may be expected to take over the role permanently in 2022/23.

Hutchinson made 28 appearances in the Championship last season, keeping nine clean sheets. He also provided the assist for Murray Wallace’s opening goal at home to Birmingham City in December.

He did, however, suffer a couple of lengthy injury setbacks that severely reduced his time on the pitch, but still played a crucial part in one of the division’s tightest defences.

“It’s a mixture of everything, you hope that the likes of Hutch see what we’ve done for a period of time and want to continue to be part of that and continue to see the club moving forward and challenging,” Rowett said.

“Hutch is a player that has performed fabulously well and you want to keep that core of regular players together. That’s really important.

“He had a slightly mixed season last year with a few injuries that meant continuity was quite difficult.

“But for a long time he’s been one of our best performers.

“I think on his day he’s as good as any centre-back in the division.

“We’re really pleased to keep him here for longer.”

