Striker search can’t dominate Millwall’s transfer window

Millwall will almost certainly be focused on signing attackers this summer, and it’s clear to see why.

The Lions boasted one of the strongest defensive records in the Championship last season, conceding just 45 goals across their 46 league games. This figure is only bettered by the three promoted teams: champions Fulham, runners-up Bournemouth and playoff winners Nottingham Forest.

Conversely, Gary Rowett’s side found the back of the net just 53 times last season, the second fewest of all teams in the top half of the table. Benik Afobe, Millwall’s top scorer with 13 Championship goals, has returned to parent club Stoke City, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will come back to The Den following his loan spell. Furthermore, Jed Wallace, who scored six goals and provided a further 11 assists, is out of contract and free to move elsewhere should he reject the club’s latest contract offer.

Fans are desperate for a forward to be signed as soon as possible, with the first-team squad set to return for pre-season training at the start of next week. Tom Bradshaw and Isaac Olaofe, the latter of whom has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Sutton United, are the only out-and-out strikers under contract at the club, while winger Mason Bennett is also capable of playing through the centre.

Those three, alongside 21-year-old Tyler Burey, are Millwall’s current options up front, and a proven Championship goalscorer is surely a must before the season starts at the end of July. However, in looking for attacking signings, the Lions shouldn’t neglect other areas in their squad as well.

In midfield, the departure of Maikel Kieftenbeld to Eredivisie outfit FC Emmen will likely force the club to dip into the transfer market. The 31-year-old played 27 Championship games last season, and was often Rowett’s first-choice backup to the partnership of Billy Mitchell and George Saville.

While the gap left by Kieftenbeld won’t be at the top of Millwall’s priorities, their aforementioned defensive strength means that Rowett will be keen to have another holding midfielder in his squad. However, he may want to add a more creative-minded midfielder to his ranks as well. This would release some of the pressure that the Lions’ wide players face in the final third, and could drastically improve their attacking output.

It’s difficult to strike that balance while playing a 5-2-3 formation, as the pressure on the two central midfielders means that they need support in wide areas. In possession, their partnership needs to have a creative outlet while the full-backs push up to form a flat midfield four. The most assists from midfield last season came from Ryan Leonard, who played just 21 games, although Saville created 0.70 chances per 90 minutes, the third highest in Millwall’s squad.

Whatever statistics you can conjure up, they all show that the potential void left by Wallace would be colossal. Rather than finding a like-for-like replacement, which would likely be out of the Lions’ price range, the club may be able to bridge the gap to the top six by reducing their reliance on the 28-year-old forward.

While it’s likely that little will be done to strengthen their already resilient defence, Millwall will be desperate to keep the core of their back five together. In that regard, the club’s outgoings will be almost as important as their incomings. Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace are arguably the most vital part of the Lions’ regular starting lineup, not just due to their impressive number of clean sheets, but also due to their contributions in the final third.

Despite this, the club have been strongly linked with Derby County right-back Nathan Byrne, who would provide competition with NewsAtDen’s Player of the Season Danny McNamara, and Daniel Ballard, who spent last season at The Den on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal. Both players could be vital in terms of Millwall’s squad depth, with centre-back Alex Pearce joining AFC Wimbledon and right wing-back Mahlon Romeo expected to depart this summer as well.

Both of these players are in contract at their respective clubs and would command a transfer fee should they join the Lions. They would, undoubtedly, take up a sizeable amount of Millwall’s transfer budget, but would leave enough remaining to allow Rowett to revamp the attack and add extra depth in midfield too. By covering all their bases across the pitch, the club can make that next step towards the playoff places.

