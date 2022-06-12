Millwall midfielder to join FC Emmen upon contract expiry

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld will join Dutch side FC Emmen when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Lions had been in talks with Kieftenbeld over a new deal, but he will now link up with the Drenthe-based side, who won the Eerste Divisive last season and will play in the top-flight in 2022/23.

The former Birmingham midfielder made 39 Millwall appearances in all competitions after signing in January 2021 having formerly played under Gary Rowett at St. Andrew’s.

Speaking to his new club’s official site, Kieftenbeld said: “After seven great years in England, the time has come for me to return to the Netherlands. FC Emmen is a great club with ambition and I hope to be able to be important to the team with my experience. I am looking forward to entering the Eredivisie with FC Emmen in a swirling stadium De Oude Meerdijk.”

Chairman Ronald Lubbers added: “We already made an attempt to contract Maikel in the winter of 2020-2021. Unfortunately for us, ‘Kieft’ eventually made a nice transfer from Birmingham City to Millwall. Since then we have always kept in touch and are therefore happy that it has now worked out. With his experience, quality and role in the dressing room, Maikel will really add something.”

His departure leaves the Lions with four central midfield options – Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Ryan Leonard and George Evans.

Millwall return to pre-season training in 10 days’ time.

Image: Millwall FC