Millwall announce third senior summer friendly

MILLWALL have confirmed a third senior pre-season friendly of the summer two weeks ahead of the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
The Lions will travel to Colchester United on Friday, July 15, for a 7.45pm kick-off.
Millwall travel to Dartford on July 12 before hosting Ipswich Town on July 23.
Meanwhile, the under-23s play friendlies at Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday, July 19, before a trip to Chelmsford City on Friday, July 22, both kicking off at 7.45pm.
Image: Millwall FC
