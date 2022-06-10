Millwall midfielder starts – transfer target scores

GEORGE Saville started as Northern Ireland’s Nations League didn’t get any better with another defeat on Thursday night – though Daniel Ballard scored his second international goal.

Ian Baraclough’s side lost 3-2 away to Kosovo, a 13th game without a win in the competition.

Ballard was reportedly his side’s best player and scored a headed consolation seven minutes from time.

Saville played 73 minutes and could make a 50th and final appearance of the 2021-22 campaign this Sunday when Northern Ireland host Cyprus in Group C2.

Saville, 29, has already played more than 100 games in the last two seasons. Millwall are will return for the start of pre-season preparations in the last week of June.

It is set to be a slightly later return for Saville.

“It’s hard to give too much extra time off and I presume when the season finished he might have managed to get away somewhere,” Millwall manager Gary Rowett said.

“I think it’s important that players get a mental break as well as a physical break. He’ll probably get about five or six extra days off and then probably join us on the trip to [the training camp in] Ireland.

“That’s about the best we can do, but certainly when you’ve played all that time and played a few games recently as Sav has you need a little bit of time off. So he’ll get that.”

Meanwhile, another Millwall loanee last season, Sheyi Ojo, has been released by Liverpool and is available on a free transfer.

Image: Millwall FC