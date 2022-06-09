Millwall boss on ‘right price’ Arsenal defender

MILLWALL would be keen on a permanent move for Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard – if the price is right and the deal “fits around” what the Lions are trying to do in this window.

Centre-back Ballard, 22, is set to be made available for transfer this summer.

Ballard is valued at around £1.7million on the respected website transfermarkt.com. That would mean the Lions would have to break their current transfer record of £1.2million paid to Sheffield United for Ryan Leonard in 2019.

But that price could be driven up further as Ballard is set to have a number of clubs competing to sign him.

A source recently told NewsAtDen that Millwall would face “stiff competition” for his signature. Ballard is currently away on international duty.

Ballard made 33 appearances on loan at Millwall last season, scoring once. He immediately became a regular on the right side of the back three but missed three months of the season after knee surgery in November.

Rowett was asked if a permanent deal for Ballard would be within Millwall’s financial capabilities.

“Who knows? I think it’s always a little bit of cat and mouse in any deal, any negotiation and any price,” Rowett said.

“Would we want to bring Dan Ballard back to the club at a price that we felt was the right price for us? Of course we would.

“But Arsenal have got a young player and they might have different ideas.

“The point is they may be open to it. We’d certainly be keen if there was an opportunity because he performed so well last year.

“Like any of these deals in the summer, they have to fit around what we want to do. They have to fit around how we see the team developing for next season.

“If they do we can move forward. If they don’t then it’s quite simple, we have to look for other options.

“Dan’s a really good player, he’s got so much potential and I think a lot of clubs would be keen to bring Dan in next season.”

Image: Millwall FC