Millwall confirm first two summer friendly games

MILLWALL have confirmed their first two pre-season friendlies of the summer.

The Lions will travel to Dartford on Tuesday, July 12 (7.45pm) after their return from their training camp in Cork, Ireland.

Millwall supporters will then get to see their side in pre-season action for the first time at The Den since 2019 when the Lions host League One Ipswich Town on Saturday, July 23 (3pm). That game is the weekend before the start of the Championship season.

Millwall could have another home friendly, against overseas opponents, the week before the game against the Tractor Boys.

To purchase tickets for the Princes Park friendly, click here.

