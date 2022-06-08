Millwall aim to secure friendly against overseas side

MILLWALL are hoping to arrange a friendly against a foreign opponent at The Den ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The last overseas visitors to SE16 were Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad in 2019.

The club are still finalising their plans for their pre-season friendly schedule. It will be the first opportunity for Millwall fans to see their team play a pre-season game at The Den in three years.

“We’ve got a home friendly the week before the season starts, I won’t give any other details on that,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said.

“We’re trying to get another home friendly the week before that potentially against foreign opposition.

“They are the aims, whether they happen or not we’ll see. Whenever it’s organised I’m sure the club will announce pre-season plans.

“A big part of it is we want to give our fans opportunities to come and see some of the new players, to see the team in action and how we look in pre-season.

“That’s an important part of pre-season.”

Image: Millwall FC