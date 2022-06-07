Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall boss on link to Derby County defender

John Kelly

GARY Rowett hasn’t completely dismissed a link to Derby County’s Nathan Byrne – and admitted he is a “very good attacking right-back”.

A recent report claimed Millwall wanted to take Byrne, who has triggered a one-year contract extension based on appearances, to The Den from Rowett’s former club.

Byrne, 30, was voted Derby’s players’ player of the season as the Rams were relegated to League One after having 21 points deducted for breaking financial rules.

“We’ll have names thrown at us, there will be lots of players linked,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “Nathan Byrne is a very, very good attacking right-back in this division.

“He has been doing it for a long time in this division and his form was excellent again last year for Derby.

“What Derby will do with players that are either out of contract or have options or whatever is not my concern.

“Again, I’ll leave all of those sorts of negotiations to Alex [Aldridge, head of football operations] and Steve [Kavanagh, chief executive].

“There are lots and lots of players on [the Lions’ list of transfer targets] so I wouldn’t really comment on whether we’re interested in specific players.”

Image: Millwall FC

John Kelly

(@jkelly1882)