Millwall manager on why no friendly in Ireland

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has explained why there will be no friendlies at their training camp in Ireland this summer.

The Lions are due back for testing and initial fitness work in the last week of June and will then head to Fota Island in Cork for their training camp.

Millwall went to Edinburgh in Scotland last July.

The last time the Lions had an overseas tour was in Ireland a decade ago when they played Shelbourne, Longford Town and Glenavon.

“We’ve got no friendlies over there. We’ll play internal games between ourselves and then the friendlies will start when we head back,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“I just think that if you have a friendly game it just tends to mean that you have slightly limited training a couple of days before so the players are fresh.

“I’d rather just go out there and train, and I’d rather have no limitations on how long we can train and how many times. That’s the key.

“There are no games out there but we will play an internal 11v11 on the last day.

“There are no games we’re hiding! There will be plenty of games available, I’m sure, when we come back for fans to come to.”

Image: Millwall FC