Millwall man closing in on 50 games this season

GEORGE Saville made his 48th appearance of a gruelling season as Northern Ireland’s Nations League struggles continued with a 0-0 draw in Cyprus on Sunday.

After their 1-0 defeat at home to Greece last Thursday, Ian Baraclough’s side couldn’t break down the hosts as their winless run in the competition extended to 12 games.

Saville played as part of a midfield three in a 4-5-1 formation before he was replaced with Ali McCann in the 71st minute.

Saville had half a chance in the 12th minute but Paddy McNair put his cross behind the midfielder.

Northern Ireland travel to Kosovo on Thursday before hosting the Cypriots next Sunday when Saville could make a 50th and final appearance of the campaign.

Saville, 29, will be given extra time off this summer with Millwall set to return for the start of pre-season preparations in the last week of June.

