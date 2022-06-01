Two departures confirmed from Millwall’s backroom staff

MILLWALL have confirmed the departures of technical coach Joe Carnall and head of performance Laurence Bloom.

Carnall (above) has stepped down “to pursue new opportunities”, while Bloom is joining Cambridge United.

“Carnall joined the club with Gary Rowett in October 2019 and has worked as part of the senior squad’s coaching team, and alongside other departments, over the course of the past two and a half seasons, contributing significantly to eighth, 11th, and ninth-place finishes in the Championship during that time,” Millwall said. “He has stepped down from his position to pursue new opportunities in the future.

“Bloom arrived at Millwall in June 2016 with the responsibility of enhancing the club’s sports science and performance functions and helped the Lions achieve promotion from League One at the end of his first season at the club. He has been an integral member of staff throughout his six years, helping with the overall effort of consolidating the Lions in the top half of the Championship in recent campaigns.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish both Carnall and Bloom, who is joining Cambridge United, the very best of luck in the future careers, and thank them for their outstanding efforts, commitment, and professionalism throughout their respective time with Millwall.”

