Ex-Millwall centre-forward has strong advice for Lions youngsters who are being released

FORMER Millwall striker Alfie Pavey has urged the club’s released youngsters not to “give up” and to “go and sign somewhere to play 30, 40 games”.

The Lions released their retained list this month and under-23s Sean O’Brien, Junior Tiensia, Kai Garande, Dan Moss and Jayden Davis were not given new deals.

Pavey, 26, was released by Millwall in the summer of 2017 after eight substitute appearances for the club.

The forward has since enjoyed a career in non-league football, playing for clubs including Dartford, Maidstone United and Havant & Waterlooville.

Pavey scored six goals in 18 games on loan at National League Dover Athletic last season. He will leave Maidstone – who were promoted as National League South champions – this summer.

Pavey – who is currently doing a UEFA B coaching course – had advice for the youngsters leaving the Lions after this season.

“Just don’t give up,” Pavey told NewsAtDen. “You feel like the world’s coming down on you but at the end of the day you’ve just got to go back out there.

“At that age it’s not about money or having to pay your bills, it’s about trying to build a career.

“Just go and sign somewhere. Just go and play 30, 40 games in the season and do the best you can.

“Earn your stripes. There is nothing better than doing that and then trying to kick on from there.

“I had to do that at Dartford. I left Millwall and signed for Welling for two weeks. It didn’t work out, I had to leave. I went to Dartford and scored 25 goals and have had a career out in non-league.

“Definitely sign somewhere and go play games.”

Image: Millwall FC