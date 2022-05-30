Championship line-up confirmed for Millwall as Forest taste Wembley glory against Huddersfield
THE Championship play-off final on Sunday confirmed the line-up for the 2022-23 season in the second tier.
Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley meant they joined Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Norwich City, Watford and Burnley were relegated from the top flight.
Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and Sunderland were promoted from League One, to take the places of Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United.
2022-23 Championship teams:
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Blackpool
Bristol City
Burnley
Cardiff City
Coventry City
Huddersfield Town
Hull City
Luton Town
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Norwich City
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Reading
Rotherham United
Sheffield United
Stoke City
Sunderland
Swansea City
Watford
West Bromwich Albion
Wigan Athletic
First fixtures to be played the last weekend of July 2022.
Image: Millwall FC