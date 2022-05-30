Championship line-up confirmed for Millwall as Forest taste Wembley glory against Huddersfield

THE Championship play-off final on Sunday confirmed the line-up for the 2022-23 season in the second tier.

Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley meant they joined Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Norwich City, Watford and Burnley were relegated from the top flight.

Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and Sunderland were promoted from League One, to take the places of Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United.

2022-23 Championship teams:

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bristol City

Burnley

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Norwich City

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Rotherham United

Sheffield United

Stoke City

Sunderland

Swansea City

Watford

West Bromwich Albion

Wigan Athletic

First fixtures to be played the last weekend of July 2022.

Image: Millwall FC