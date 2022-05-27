NewsAtDen’s 2021-22 Millwall Player of the Year

Friday, May 27, 2022
DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Year for 2021-22, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 23-year-old defender carded an average score of 7.06 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last season.

McNamara made 38 appearances in all competitions and scored his first Millwall goals, a brace in the 4-1 win against Barnsley at The Den in April.

McNamara ended the season with a better average rating than Bartosz Bialkowski (6.77). Goalkeeper Bialkowski, 34, played in every minute of every league game in 2021-22 and kept 14 clean sheets.

Murray Wallace was rated in third over the course of the season. Wallace, 29, played 44 times and scored six goals, the most by a Lions defender across the campaign.

Bartosz Bialkowski kept 14 clean sheets last season
Murray Wallace scored six goals in 2021-22

Image: Millwall FC

