Millwall defender on intense wing-back role, a vow he made last season – and ‘ridiculous’ Muzza

MILLWALL are set to continue with their default five-man defence next season – and Scott Malone has given an insight into the intense demands of the wing-back role.

The Lions moved to five at the back soon after the appointment of Gary Rowett in October 2019, and it paid immediate dividends as the side ended their winless away run with a 1-0 victory at Swansea City, Rowett’s fourth game in charge.

Millwall’s wing-backs on that November day were Mahlon Romeo and Murray Wallace as Jed Wallace’s brilliant direct free-kick secured the win.

Rowett signed Malone on a season-loan loan from former club Derby County in August 2020 specifically to play left wing-back, with Murray Wallace dropping back into a three-man defence.

Romeo had his place taken by Danny McNamara in January 2021. McNamara, 23, and Malone, 31, were the first-choice wing-backs last season.

McNamara got his first two goals for Millwall in the 4-1 win against Barnsley in April, the second assisted by Malone with a cross from the left to the back post, where McNamara arrived to head home.

Malone has scored nine goals in the last two seasons, making him Millwall’s highest-scoring defender in that time.

Malone explained how difficult it is to be defending as part of a back five in one moment, and seconds later to try to make it to the opponents’ back post to get on the end of crosses.

“I don’t think you can conserve energy, I just think you have to go for it,” Malone said. “With that role, your body gets accustomed to doing it.

“I think it would be hard for someone who doesn’t play there to go and play there for 90 minutes. You will notice the difference.

“I’d say it’s a very niche role, if you like. Some parts of it you could say are easier than other positions, but I think physically it is one of the most demanding.

“Especially as you have to do both. You’re expected to defend and then when we attack you’re expected to be on the back post [when a cross comes in from the other side]. You can do it both ways, you don’t have to make the back post every time.”

One of Malone’s biggest tests last season was against Huddersfield’s Sorba Thomas. The Terriers’ right wing-back came out on top in the duel and provided the assist for the only goal scored by Jonathan Hogg, though that was from a corner.

Malone wasn’t happy with how the battle went and vowed it wouldn’t happen again. In the return game, Malone dominated as the Lions ended Huddersfield’s seventeen-game unbeaten run at The Den with a 2-0 victory.

“Nowadays you’re seeing more of a 3-5-2, a 3-4-3, teams are doing it in all kinds of different variations,” Malone said. “What I’ve found, especially [last season], everyone is playing with a back three. So then more often than not you’re one-v-one. You have to impose yourself on the other player, you almost have to take the legs away from him.

“A bit like Huddersfield at home with Sorba Thomas. If you don’t run the other way they’re just going to keep attacking you so it’s a bit cat-and-mouse.

“Yes [it was a motivation against Thomas]. I’d like to think not many get the better of me physically over the 90 minutes, but that was one. It was one of the couple of times I didn’t feel at my best and he did get the better of me.

“It was a little bit of a motivation, it was like, ‘you won’t do that to me again. You’ve done it once, you’re not doing it twice.’

“I think we’re high [in distance covered] but I wouldn’t say we’re the highest. It’s more high-speed running. The high-speed running and the sprinting are probably the two that we’re top at.

“I’m not too sure about overall distance. It would be high but then you have to get down to what the game is like, whether you have the ball, whether it’s a counter-attacking game.”

Malone praised Murray Wallace – who won the Lions’ Millwall Supporters’ Club player of the year award – for his displays on that left side.

Malone said: “He’s been great. It’s almost like I can half, not cheat, but I know he’s behind. His performances this season have been outstanding, game after game.

“He had a couple of [injury] issues but he just ploughed on through that. He just churns out performances. It’s ridiculous, to be fair, what he does. Even on the ball as well he brings calmness.

“He definitely helps me, he helps me get further up the pitch.”

