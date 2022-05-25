Millwall defensive transfer target to be made available for permanent move away from Arsenal

DANIEL Ballard is set to be made available for a permanent transfer from Arsenal this summer.

That’s according to Goal‘s Arsenal journalist Charles Watts who says that talks took place with Ballard’s representatives after the end of last season.

The report details that the Gunners don’t think Ballard, 22, will get regular match action with them next season.

Northern Ireland international Ballard made 33 appearances on loan at Millwall last season and boss Gary Rowett is keen for another deal for the centre-back.

The report says that Arsenal haven’t completely ruled out another loan move for Ballard, who has two years left on his contract.

Image: Millwall FC