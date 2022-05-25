Millwall linked with move for Derby County players’ player of the year who is free agent in July

MILLWALL have been linked with a move for Derby County defender Nathan Byrne.

Right-sided defender Byrne, 29, is set to be available on a free transfer when his contract runs out at the end of June.

And Football Insider claim that the Lions, along with Stoke City and Preston, want to sign Byrne from the relegated Rams.

Despite Wayne Rooney’s Derby dropping into the third tier after having 21 points deducted for financial irregularities, Byrne had a positive season and was voted the players’ player of the year.

Byrne joined Derby from Wigan for an undisclosed fee in September 2020 and has made 82 league appearances for the Rams, 80 of them starts.

Danny McNamara and Mahlon Romeo are Millwall’s two current natural right-sided defenders, but the latter is expected to leave this summer.

Image: Millwall FC