Released Millwall defender to link up with former boss as he nets National League transfer

DAN Moss is set to join Woking when his contract with Millwall expires at the end of June.

Moss, 21, was one of a number of players released when the Lions confirmed their retained list last week.

The Burnley-born defender spent the first half of last season on loan with National League Yeovil Town.

That successful spell led to another loan, this time to League Two with Kenny Jackett’s Leyton Orient. But Jackett was sacked in February and Moss struggled for regular action, playing just four times after making 20 league appearances and three in the FA Cup for the Glovers.

Woking, who finished 15th in National League last season, are managed by Darren Sarll, who signed Moss for Yeovil.

“Daniel has been a very important target from day one,” Sarll said on Woking’s official website. “When a team concedes 61 goals in a season it is simple to recognise that improving the defensive unit of the squad is fundamental to any plan moving forward.

“Daniel is fiercely competitive, and he is exactly the type of player that the supporters will connect with through his determination and aggression. He’s also a great age to still develop and improve and it’s another one that has two years with us.

“I’m very happy to have him within our ranks.”

The sort of thing we can expect from our latest addition.❌ pic.twitter.com/2iBsPBJHom — Woking Football Club (@wokingfc) May 23, 2022

Image: Millwall FC