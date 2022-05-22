Millwall’s star attacker in talks with Championship rivals over summer free transfer – report

MILLWALL’S Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion are in talks to sign Jed Wallace, according to a report.

Wallace, 28, is out of contract at the end of June. The former Portsmouth and Wolves attacker was offered a new deal last summer and speculation intensified over his future in January when Nottingham Forest bid for him and Turkish club Besiktas were also credited with an interest.

Wallace has notched up double-figures in assists in the last three seasons when he has also scored 27 goals, making him one of the league’s most in-demand players.

And Sun journalist Alan Nixon says Steve Bruce’s Baggies want to take him to The Hawthorns on a free transfer.

Wallace has made 260 appearances and scored 43 goals for the Lions.

Image: Millwall FC