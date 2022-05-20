Millwall confirm retained list – including taking up option to extend forward’s deal after Sutton loan

MILLWALL have released their retained list after the end of the 2021-22 season – including official confirmations of the departures of club captain Alex Pearce and Connor Mahoney.

Millwall have taken up options to extend the contracts of Jordan Gillmore, Ryan Sandford, Joe Wright, Arthur Penney, Nana Boateng, Tyrese Briscoe, Alfie Allen, Abdul Abdulmalik, Besart Topalloj, Isaac Olaofe and Sebastian Drozd.

The Lions have offered new contracts to Jed Wallace and Maikel Kieftenbeld. Their current terms expire at the end of June.

Under-23 players Sean O’Brien, Junior Tiensia, Kai Garande, Dan Moss and Jayden Davis will not have their contracts renewed.

Leaving the Lions’ under-18s are Ryan Hammond, Ramez Hefzalla and Bobby Dailly. Kyle Smith, Tom Leahy, Chin Okoli, George Walker and Nino Adom-Malaki have been offered professional deals.

Millwall said on their website: “The club would like to place on record its gratitude to all departing for their hard work and professionalism throughout their time at Millwall and wish them the best of luck in their future careers.”

Image: Millwall FC