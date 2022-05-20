Millwall agree contract extension with skipper

MILLWALL have agreed a contract extension with centre-back Shaun Hutchinson.
Hutchinson, 31, signed his previous deal in January 2020.
Former Fulham defender Hutchinson is currently the club’s vice-captain but could be officially confirmed Lions skipper this summer after the departure of Alex Pearce.
Hutchinson has played 212 times for Millwall and scored 12 goals.
Image: Millwall FC
