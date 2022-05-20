Millwall boss discusses squad make-up for 2022-23 season after resources stretched in last campaign

GARY Rowett has explained the factors that will determine the size of his senior squad at the start of next season – including the performances of some of the young players in pre-season.

Millwall had 24 senior players after the end of the transfer window last August. Two of those, Ben Thompson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, saw just 46 minutes of league action between them before leaving in January.

Two more players, Zak Lovelace and Nana Boateng, were given their debuts later in the season as the squad was stretched through injuries and positive Covid-19 test results. At one during the winter Millwall had only 10 senior players at training.

Defender Alex Mitchell, 20, and forward Isaac Olaofe, 22, are be part of pre-season preparations after positive loan spells at Leyton Orient and Sutton United in League Two.

Rowett expects similar senior numbers next season.

“It depends on how many of the young players impress in pre-season,” Rowett said. “You essentially work off three goalkeepers and then two for each of the other positions.

“Sometimes you might end up with one or two extra forwards within the group. That’s an area where there is a bit more rotation and a bit more movement within games. That’s something we’ll look at.

“It’s also something we want to look at in terms of the way the loans have worked, young players being loaned out to get on a pathway to get them coming back into the building.”

Millwall will also target loan signings with a view to making them permanent additions.

Rowett added: “It’s something we’ll consider in the summer if there are players out there we feel we can sign for the future as well as the present. That’s something that as a club we want to be better planned for. We want to think ahead and plan ahead so that we’re stronger for the years to come, not just next season.

“There are different ways of looking at your squad. Pre-season is when that will be assessed.

“But 23, 24 is what you’d go with for most clubs with our budget.”

The Championship season will start a week early to accommodate a break when the World Cup takes place next November and December.

The Lions usually return for pre-season testing at the end of June but will be back a week earlier this summer.

Rowett said: “We have less time to prepare this year so we tried to do everything we needed to do so the players could get off straight away and enjoy their break.

“Coming back a week early is no real problem. They’ll probably get that week back in November, they’ll have three weeks without playing. We’ll give them a week off at the start of that and then crack on again.

“They’ve got plenty of time off, haven’t they, six weeks is enough time to make sure they’re refreshed.

