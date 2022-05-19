Millwall transfer target set to be made available by Championship rivals Stoke City this summer

BENIK Afobe is set to be available for transfer from Stoke City this summer.

Afobe, 29, spent last season on loan with Millwall and scored 13 goals, 12 in the league.

Lions manager Gary Rowett has said he would be interested in another deal for Afobe. Rowett was the Potters boss when they signed Afobe from Wolves for £12million in 2018-19.

Afobe is contracted to Millwall’s Championship rivals until 2023.

The Stoke Sentinel asked Stoke boss Michael O’Neill about Afobe and midfielder Peter Etebo.

“We’re a Championship club, we don’t have parachute payments,” O’Neill said. “We have some legacy players on high wages which are hurting us a bit.

“But we have players in our club who are worth money and we believe those players can help us get up to the next level of football. We believe those players, with the right players around them, can help us go to the next level.

“We are operating on a different financial level and have been pretty much since I came in but in 12 months’ time I think the club will be in a very strong position financially in terms of what it can invest in the team from a salary point of view because we won’t have any legacy players left as well.”

