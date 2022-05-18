Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Young Millwall attacker nets first professional deal after prolific season for Lions’ underage sides

MILLWALL’S Tom Leahy has signed his first professional deal with the club.

Leahy, 18, bagged 16 goals and 15 assists last season including in the FA Youth Cup against Sheffield United last as the Lions exited on penalties.

Leahy posted a photo on Twitter with head of academy Scott Fitzgerald.

Millwall are expected to announce their retained list this week.

Image: Millwall FC 

