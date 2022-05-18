Young Millwall attacker nets first professional deal after prolific season for Lions’ underage sides

MILLWALL’S Tom Leahy has signed his first professional deal with the club.

Leahy, 18, bagged 16 goals and 15 assists last season including in the FA Youth Cup against Sheffield United last as the Lions exited on penalties.

Leahy posted a photo on Twitter with head of academy Scott Fitzgerald.

Millwall are expected to announce their retained list this week.

I’m happy to announce that I have signed my first professional contract with Millwall FC. Looking forward to what the future holds 🙌🏼🦁 #Millwall @MillwallFC @Doubled_Sports pic.twitter.com/6SNtcC20kL — Tom Leahy (@LeahyTom10) May 18, 2022

Image: Millwall FC