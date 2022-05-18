Millwall manager on club captaincy post with Alex Pearce set to exit the Lions this summer

GARY Rowett hasn’t decided who will officially replace Alex Pearce as club captain but admitted it is something he has yet to think about.

Pearce, 33, will leave at the end of his contract this summer after three-and-a-half seasons and 81 appearances.

Shaun Hutchinson was on-pitch skipper when Pearce didn’t play and Jake Cooper has worn the armband when Hutchinson has been absent.

There is set to be plenty of changes made to the squad this summer, with replacements potentially needed for Pearce and Daniel Ballard in defence.

“At the moment Hutch is the team captain when Pearcey’s not been there and then Coops is next in line,” Rowett said.

“But it’s not something I’ve given much thought to at the moment.

“Depending on who we sign and the dynamics of the squad we’ll have to try to make sure that remains on merit at the start of next season.

“At this moment in time it’s not something that I’ve necessarily felt the need to change.

“But they [Hutchinson and Cooper] are two really experienced players who have done brilliantly for me. I think there will be a big responsibility for those two to step up those leadership roles even more next year regardless of what we do in terms of titles.

“Those two will be leaders anyway.”

