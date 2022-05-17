Millwall continue talks with midfielder as they aim to tie up one of first agreements of the summer

MILLWALL are continuing discussions with Maikel Kieftenbeld’s representatives to try to strike a new deal for the midfielder.

Kieftenbeld – who turns 32 in July – is due to be out of contract at the end of June.

Lions boss Gary Rowett will lose the experience of club captain Alex Pearce, 33, this summer as he will leave when his terms expire.

Connor Mahoney is another member of the senior squad who will depart.

Kieftenbeld has made 40 appearances for Millwall after moving from Birmingham City in January 2021.

Kieftenbeld has played 224 games in English football since he was signed by Rowett for Blues from Dutch side Groningen in July 2015.

“The club are in discussions with Michael’s representatives,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “Again, I’ve spoken about the reasons why I’d like Maikel here next year.

“That then has to go through the usual process of essentially Alex [Aldridge] and Steve [Kavanagh] speaking to the agents and trying to see if we can come to an agreement.

“That will be ongoing but that is certainly one that we would like to do. I would like him to be here next year.”

Meanwhile, Rowett took a short break after the end of the 2021-22 season but was quickly back planning for the next campaign ahead of what is set to be a busy transfer window.

“You just don’t get a chance [to fully switch off],” Rowett said. “I started the summer thinking I’d try and have a really good break without thinking too much about it, and then the second day of holiday I got my book out and started planning stuff again.

“I think you actually enjoy doing it. You need a little bit of time to not be doing it 24/7 because it is obviously quite a consuming job.

“But I enjoy the planning side of it, it’s something I like doing.

“It’s certainly no hardship.”

Image: Millwall FC