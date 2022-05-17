Millwall’s Gary Rowett on reported links to Watford and Queens Park Rangers managerial roles

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett pays no attention to speculation linking him to other jobs.

Some online reports claimed Rowett was being considered by Watford to succeed the outgoing Roy Hodgson. Rob Edwards was confirmed as Hodgson’s successor last week after leaving Forest Green Rovers as the Hornets prepare for a return to the Championship.

The Lions’ Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers are also searching for a new boss after the departure of Mark Warburton following the end of last season. At one point last week Rowett was the bookies’ favourite for the job and is still high up on the list.

Rowett was asked about those links this week.

“I don’t read that sort of speculation,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “I was told once I was 1/5 for a job and I hadn’t even spoken to the club.

“It just shows you a lot of these things are generated…and I think if you end up having to come out and almost defend yourself on a rumour that’s got no substance, you’d be doing it quite a lot.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard for three years. My focus is on trying to make the team better and trying to push forward and finish higher up the table.

“The rest is not really important to me.”

Image: Millwall FC