Millwall manager explains Connor Mahoney’s departure after winger’s difficult spell at The Den

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has explained why Connor Mahoney is not being retained this summer.

Mahoney, 25, will leave the club after three seasons when he has only shown glimpses of his undoubted talent.

Former Blackburn and Birmingham winger Mahoney joined from Bournemouth for around £1million in the summer of 2019.

Mahoney made 68 appearances in all competitions for the Lions but just 19 of them were league starts, only one of them in the last campaign, the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last September.

Mahoney scored three league goals, one in the FA Cup and one in the EFL Cup, all of them under Rowett.

Mahoney was unfortunate with injuries which caused him to miss large chunks of his second and third seasons with Millwall.

Rowett wished Mahoney well as the winger seeks another club this summer.

“Connor’s been really unfortunate, just the way it’s worked” Rowett said. “He didn’t quite fit into what we were trying to do.

“But he’s a talented player. He’s got really nice ability, as we know.

“He’s another one that needs to go somewhere next season and play regularly and get his career back on track. Every player needs to have that opportunity.

“Obviously after two or three years of not playing regularly at Millwall he needs to have the chance to do that.

“So he’s one that won’t be retained and for his sake he needs to go and kick-start his career, and hopefully he will do.

“He’s a really nice lad and he’s a talented footballer.”

Image: Millwall FC