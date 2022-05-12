Millwall likely to seek another loan move for young defender after disappointing St Johnstone spell

MILLWALL are planning to send defender Hayden Muller on loan again next season.

Muller, 20, made his senior competitive debut as an 18-year-old in the 4-1 win against Huddersfield Town on the last day of the 2019-20 season.

It was hoped Muller would kick on in the following campaign but he made only three substitutes appearances, one in the EFL Cup and two in the league.

Muller linked up with former Lions assistant manager Callum Davidson on a season-long loan at St Johnstone last summer but he made just seven starts in the Scottish Premiership and returned to his parent club in January.

Alex Mitchell, also 20, has returned from an impressive season-long spell at League Two Leyton Orient and could be given a first-team chance with the Lions in the next campaign.

With the squad including Ryan Leonard and George Evans, as well as potentially a replacement for Daniel Ballard being recruited this summer, Muller is currently a long way down the pecking order in defence.

“Hayden went away on loan to St Johnstone and it didn’t quite go how he’d planned,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “Sometimes perhaps that’s because the player is not performing to the level they need to.

“He’s a young player and any young player needs to play games. He’s at a point now where a loan for him next season [is most likely] – unless he comes back fantastic in pre-season, which is obviously something he needs to do.

“He’s a good player, a very talented player. Ideally we’ll look for a loan for him next season to see if that’s a good opportunity for him to develop.

“He needs to go and play games, ideally.”

Image: Millwall FC