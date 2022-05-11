Manager hails Millwall’s ‘Mr Consistency’ – as it’s three seasons featuring in every league game

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett hailed “Mr Consistency” Bartosz Bialkowski as the goalkeeper completed three seasons with the Lions having played in every single league game.

Bialkowski, 34, made it 138 consecutive Championship appearances for the Lions when he started in the 1-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth on the last day of the 2021-22 season.

Bialkowski was Millwall’s official player of the year in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and was third behind Murray Wallace and Danny McNamara in this campaign’s top three.

Former Poland international Bialkowski kept 14 clean sheets in the league this season. He shared the Golden Glove for most Championship shut-outs with Brentford’s David Raya in his first campaign in SE16.

After coming on for the injured Frank Fielding in the 43rd minute of the opening game of the season against Preston North End in 2019-20, Bialkowski hasn’t missed a second of Championship action.

Speaking before naming Bialkowski in his starting XI against the Cherries – meaning the goalkeeper has been in all 125 of his team line-ups in the league in his time in charge – Rowett said: “It’s testament to his professionalism and the way he prepares for games.

“I’ve said it many times before, to perform to such a level that he denies someone as good as George Long from playing minutes shows Bart is at a really good level.

“He’s been Mr Consistency all the way through and he’s continued that.”

We fell a bit short but nevertheless it’s been an another solid season🙌 plenty of positives to take from👊 we’re gonna have a good go next year💪 to all the fans… thank u for your amazing support through the year🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁❤️ — Bartosz Bialkowski (@1BartMan1) May 7, 2022

Image: Millwall FC