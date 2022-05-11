Millwall boss on Liverpool and Sheffield United loanees and whether Lions could go back for them

MILLWALL are unlikely to try to bring Sheyi Ojo and Luke Freeman back to The Den next season.

Both players had frustrating spells on loan from Liverpool and Sheffield United, respectively, last season.

Ojo, 24, showed glimpses of his talent and was hitting arguably his best form of his season-long deal before he got injured in January. He didn’t start another game, making just two more appearances to bring his total to 19 in the campaign.

Freeman, 29, had an even more difficult time as he played only 13 minutes as a substitute against Fulham after his January move from the Blades before he tore a hamstring.

“I wish him all the best, I don’t think it’s something that we’ll be able to pursue,” Rowett said about Ojo.

“Luke had a very frustrating time. He’s a top player but obviously he’s not been able to show that.

“But again, probably unlikely we’re going to be able to pursue that, although Luke could be out of contract this summer.

“At the moment, our focus is on players who played last season and had good, positive seasons.

“That’s where we’re looking at this moment in time.”

