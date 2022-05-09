Millwall loan watch: Lion scores but Sutton United denied on madcap final day in League Two

ISAAC Olaofe scored his ninth goal of the season but Sutton United missed out on the play-offs after a drama-packed day at the top of League Two.

Sutton had to win at Harrogate and hope one of Mansfield, Port Vale or Swindon didn’t get the results they needed.

Port Vale and Swindon won and Sutton’s biggest hope was then Mansfield, but they held on for a 2-2 draw at home to Forest Green Rovers, who won the title on goal difference ahead of Exeter City.

Former Millwall midfielder Craig Eastmond put the U’s ahead in the eighth minute and Olaofe added the second 12 minutes from time.

Forest Green equalised in the 80th minute against Mansfield but unfortunately for Sutton they couldn’t find a winner. Sutton would have reached the top seven on goal difference if Mansfield had lost.

In their debut season in the Football League, Sutton finished a point off the play-offs, just four off the automatic spots – the last of which Bristol Rovers claimed on goals scored after their stunning 7-0 win at home to Scunthorpe – and only eight points off top spot.

Olaofe, 22, made 34 appearances this season.

Also in League Two, Alex Mitchell came on in the 66th minute of Leyton Orient’s 1-0 defeat at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Mitchell, 20, played 31 times this season as Orient finished 13th.

