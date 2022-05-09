‘Those discussions will go on’ – no comment from Millwall manager on midfielder’s future

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett preferred not to comment on whether Maikel Kieftenbeld would be offered a new deal this summer.

Kieftenbeld – who will be 32 next month – made his 29th appearance of the season in the 1-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Dutch midfielder has 40 appearances in total, including 27 starts in the league, since joining from Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee in January 2021.

Club skipper Alex Pearce will leave Millwall when his contract expires at the end of June.

Rowett was asked about Kieftenbeld.

“There’s no point me going through every player because there are a lot of players out of contract,” Rowett said.

“Anyone who’s had a good season for us of course there is an opportunity for us to potentially keep them.

“Those discussions will go on in the next week or two.”

Image: Millwall FC