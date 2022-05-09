Millwall boss’s response when asked if he is ‘jealous’ of Bournemouth’s multi-million pound resources

GARY Rowett praised the job Scott Parker did in leading AFC Bournemouth to promotion – after being asked if he was “jealous” of the resources his former Charlton team-mate has at his disposal.

Kieffer Moore scored the only goal as the Cherries defeated the Lions 1-0 on Saturday. Bournemouth are back in the Premier League after two seasons, while Millwall finished ninth.

Another forward, Dominic Solanke, was a £19million signing, multiples of the amount spent putting the current Millwall squad together.

Centre-back Chris Mepham (£12million) was an unused substitute and Parker brought on £15million Philip Billing.

Rowett was asked about those kinds of options after the last game of the season.

“Bloody loads of jealousy, what are you talking about?! You are kidding, aren’t you, no I’m not jealous at all of Solanke and Kieffer Moore!” Rowett said.

“Listen, I spoke to him before the game. I played with Scotty at Charlton, he’s a great lad. Top, top player and what he’s turned into is a top young manager.

“He’s had two promotions with two very good sides but you’ve still got to turn that mentality around. He’s got a really fit, mobile team with a mixture of youth and experience. And they run for him.

“I said that to him before the game, you’ve got good players to run for you and that’s half the challenge as a manager, because they’ve got the quality.

“He’s done a fantastic job, I wouldn’t want to take anything away just because they’ve got a good squad. You’ve still got to lead it, you’ve still got to shape it and it’s a tough division.

“They’ve been absolutely fantastic this season. Them and Fulham have been the ones that have most deserved to be promoted automatically.”

