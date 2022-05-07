Millwall’s Gary Rowett to meet with owner, CEO and head of football to discuss summer plans

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett said the club have a “big summer” ahead after he was asked about recruitment following a ninth-place finish in 2021-22.

Rowett is set to discuss plans for the next campaign with owner John Berylson, chief executive Steve Kavanagh and head of football operations Alex Aldridge over the next few weeks.

“We don’t work to a specifically set budget, that’s not how John’s worked in the past,” Rowett said when asked about potential spending this summer. “Alex has come in to head the recruitment up along with other things.

“What John has always tried to do is do the best for the club. So if the club needs backing and needs to try to bring players in, more often than not he’s done that.

“I’ll know a little bit more over the next few weeks. It’s a big summer for us.

“John has been fantastic since I’ve been here so whatever he wants to do we’ll work as hard as we can to achieve the best possible scenario.

“But I think it’s clear there’s a big summer ahead for us and that summer might need a bit of investment in one or two players.”

