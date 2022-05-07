Millwall club skipper to leave as Lions set for squad overhaul after falling short of play-offs

ALEX Pearce will leave Millwall at the end of the season.

Club skipper Pearce’s last involvement was as an unused substitute in the Lions’ 1-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth on the final day of the season. He is out of contract at the end of June.

Pearce, 33, made 81 Millwall appearances after joining from Derby County in January 2019.

Winger Connor Mahoney will also depart the Lions this summer.

Image: Millwall FC