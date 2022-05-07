REPORT: AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Millwall

By Alex Grace at the Vitality Stadium for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL’S play-off bid ended on the last day as they lost 1-0 at Premier League-bound AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Kieffer Moore’s strike nine minutes from time was enough to earn all three points for the Cherries as Millwall missed out on the Championship top six.

Match details

Millwall started brightly and almost carved out a chance inside five minutes. Jake Cooper met George Saville’s free-kick, but his header fell just short of Benik Afobe.

The hosts replied, Robbie Brady curling an effort over the bar as they settled into the game.

On 18 minutes, Bartosz Bialkowski was called into action. Some poor defending allowed Emiliano Marcondes to drift in unmarked, but he could not get past the Lions’ stopper.

Millwall had their best chance of the half on 33 minutes, as Saville’s cross found Shaun Hutchinson at the back post but he couldn’t hit the target.

With results going against his side, Lions boss Gary Rowett opted for a system change at the break. Switching to a 4-3-3 formation, Murray Wallace was replaced by Maikel Kieftenbeld. Danny McNamara went to left-back as the visitors switched to four in defence.

Saville wanted a penalty in the 54th minute after he went down in a challenge from Nat Phillips, but there was no movement from referee Andre Marriner.

Hutchinson had to be alert to block Dominic Solanke’s effort as the home side searched for the opening goal.

The Cherries thought they had taken the lead on 62 minutes. Marcondes had the ball in the net, but the Lions were given a reprieve as the assistant referee’s flag was raised.

Jordan Zemura then went past two Millwall defenders before seeing his shot come off his own man and out for a goal-kick.

Saville had a go from a distance which Mark Travers easily kept out.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Bournemouth took the lead. A quick throw-in found Moore, who raced through one-on-one with Bialkowski before firing the hosts in front.

Kieftenbeld tried his luck from outside the box but could only shoot wide as the Lions couldn’t find a late equaliser.

Talking points

The season comes to an end on the south coast as Millwall fail to hold up their side of the deal

The Lions knew before the game that they had to win to have any chance of gate-crashing the play-off party. Unfortunately, despite a performance that more than matched that of the league’s runners-up, they couldn’t find the breakthrough and, in the end, were hit by a sucker punch from a former transfer target in Moore, who scored the goal that sealed Bournemouth’s promotion on Tuesday night.

Around half an hour in, it became clear that Luton would be the team Millwall could catch, with Sheffield United taking a 3-0 lead against Champions Fulham.

However, on the brink of half-time, Nathan Jones’s side took the lead against Reading, which was enough to seal their place in the play-offs, regardless of what Millwall did.

It’s been another season of progress for the south Londoners – building on last season’s 11th-placed finish. Numerous vital players have been out with injuries but what has been obvious has been the togetherness of the squad. It is something that has served the team well in getting to the last day with a chance of getting into the top six.

Likely, this summer will now see a significant squad overhaul. Jed Wallace is out of contract, as are Alex Pearce, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Connor Mahoney. Sheyi Ojo, Dan Ballard, Benik Afobe, Oliver Burke and Luke Freeman will return to their parent clubs.

It is a big rebuilding job, and not a lot of time to do it as the season starts at the end of July this year due to the Qatar World Cup taking place in November.

Jed Wallace’s Millwall farewell

No one of a Millwall persuasion will argue that Jed Wallace hasn’t been Millwall’s best player over the last five years. The previous three seasons have been standouts for the former Wolves and Portsmouth attacker. He has improved as a player consistently and has been Millwall’s go-to man for so long. A leader in the dressing room and someone well-respected and looked up to will be a significant loss for the football club.

Lions boss Gary Rowett opted not to start Wallace, but he was brought on in the 58th minute to great applause from the visiting supporters. He brought much attacking energy and intent, but unfortunately, that spark was not enough to get the Lions a share of the spoils or more.

At the end of the game, he embraced with the Millwall fans, who gave him a massive ovation as he looks set to depart SE16 with no contract agreed upon.

Team news

Rowett made one change to the side that beat Peterborough 3-0 as Mason Bennett replaced Tom Bradshaw.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard (Bradshaw, 75); Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace (Kieftenbeld, 46); Saville, Mitchell; Bennett (J Wallace, 58), Burke, Afobe.

Substitutes not used: Long, Pearce, Evans, Burey.

Booked: Kieftenbeld, 68.

Image: Millwall FC