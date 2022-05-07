TEAM NEWS: AFC Bournemouth vs. Millwall – one change for Lions as Jed stays on bench

MILLWALL are at AFC Bournemouth on the last day of the season as they aim to gate-crash the top six.

The Lions need to beat the Cherries – who are already promoted – and hope other results go their way.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change to his starting XI as Mason Bennett comes in for Tom Bradshaw, who is on the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Burke, Afobe, Bennett.

Substitutes: Long, Kieftenbeld, J Wallace, Bradshaw, Pearce, Evans, Burey.

Here is the Bournemouth side:

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Three changes from Forest

🔺 Kilkenny and Marcondes start

🔺 Brady also in from the off UP THE CHERRIES 🍒 pic.twitter.com/bojt08PF3R — UP THE CHERRIES 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 7, 2022

Image: Millwall FC