TEAM NEWS: AFC Bournemouth vs. Millwall – one change for Lions as Jed stays on bench

MILLWALL are at AFC Bournemouth on the last day of the season as they aim to gate-crash the top six. 

The Lions need to beat the Cherries – who are already promoted – and hope other results go their way.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change to his starting XI as Mason Bennett comes in for Tom Bradshaw, who is on the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Burke, Afobe, Bennett.

Substitutes: Long, Kieftenbeld, J Wallace, Bradshaw, Pearce, Evans, Burey.

Here is the Bournemouth side:

Image: Millwall FC 

