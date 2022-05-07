Millwall manager on Lenny’s return after first start since November – and attackers in reserve

GARY Rowett welcomed Ryan Leonard’s return to the side as his versatility allowed a change of formation against Peterborough last weekend that sparked an improved second half.

Leonard started the game on the right side of a back three and although he only played nine minutes of the second half after being moved forward to midfield he took the long throw-in that led to Benik Afobe’s opener.

That tactical switch also meant the Lions were more aggressively on the front foot as they eventually won 3-0.

It was Leonard’s first start since last November and he is likely to be in the defence at AFC Bournemouth on the last day.

Leonard appears to have added distance and pace to his deliveries.

“I don’t think he was practising them when he was out injured,” Rowett joked. “Lenny’s always had that capacity to take throw-ins like that. Some teams do it from start to finish, it’s not something we always utilise unless we feel there is a good opportunity to do it. At that point in the game of course it’s just about trying to get that breakthrough.

“I thought Lenny slotted in at right-sided centre-back pretty well and he gives you that flexibility second half to change the formation as well and push a little bit higher.

“He’s been a player that we’ve missed and it was good to get him back, long throw and all.”

Millwall not only have to beat Bournemouth but if it comes down to goal difference they will have to find ways to add to their score if they are in front.

Rowett will likely start three forwards, with Benik Afobe the only certainty to be in the attack. If Jed Wallace is deemed fit enough he will also be in the starting XI.

Rowett then has the pace of Oliver Burke, Tyler Burey and Mason Bennett to change things later on in the game.

“That certainly makes a difference,” Rowett said before Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest on Tuesday to earn promotion. “When you’ve got that kind of impact late on it allows you to turn games, turn results and chase games. There’s not been many times this season when we’ve had all the players available to be able to do that.

“I think we’re going to need that, however that looks, whoever starts or comes off the bench, it doesn’t really matter as long as we have that good blend.

“Hopefully that will stand us in good stead whatever the game throws at us.

“But we know it’s going to be a really tough game. Bournemouth are a fantastic side hence why they’re in the top two and have a fantastic opportunity to go up automatically.

“But that doesn’t matter to us, it’s about what we do and if we can go and get a result regardless of the situation.”

Millwall are set to only be without Scott Malone and Daniel Ballard.

Rowett added: “There are one or two players carrying one or two knocks which is always the case at this stage of the season.

“Obviously Scotty and Dan Ballard won’t be back anytime soon.

“I don’t think at this point in time anything will be that different. Even with Jed’s situation we’ll have to look at it. He got himself back available which was brilliant.

“We’ll have to manage him a little bit this week to make sure he doesn’t do too much and then we’ll just assess where we are with quite a number of players.

“A whole week later I’m sure we’ll be in an even better position than we were for the last game.”

Image: Millwall FC