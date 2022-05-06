AFC Bournemouth boss on whether he will change side – plus his thoughts on Millwall’s season

SCOTT Parker said he hasn’t decided yet whether he will make changes to his side on the last day of the season against Millwall.

The Lions have to win at the Vitality Stadium against opponents who are guaranteed to finish second after they won automatic promotion by beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Cherries will be without midfielder Jefferson Lerma who went off injured against Forest.

Parker has the option of giving minutes to players who haven’t featured as often this season. He was asked if he could switch things up against Gary Rowett’s side.

“Maybe, but I’ll decide that tomorrow,” Parker said on Bournemouth’s official website on Friday.

“There are options there for us to do that if I want to but like I said, we’ll decide that tomorrow.

“We experienced playing Millwall at their place and they’re really tough opposition, they can make life really hard for you.

“They’re an aggressive team and a physical team, so it’s going to be a tough game and they’ve got it all to play for as well.

“They need to get a result and hope that others fall their way. It would be an incredible achievement for them to get in the play-offs. So, it’s going to be a tough game.”

