Friday, May 6, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

Ratings 

NewsAtDen’s April Millwall Player of the Month

Staff

DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for April, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 23-year-old defender carded an average score of 7.45 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. McNamara played all seven Championship games in April and scored his first Millwall goals, a brace in the 4-1 win against Barnsley at The Den.

McNamara ended the month with a better average rating than Murray Wallace (7.08) and Daniel Ballard (6.9).

Murray Wallace has had an outstanding season
Daniel Ballard, right, and Shaun Hutchinson

Image: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)