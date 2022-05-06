NewsAtDen’s April Millwall Player of the Month

DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for April, based on ratings by Lions fans.
The 23-year-old defender carded an average score of 7.45 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. McNamara played all seven Championship games in April and scored his first Millwall goals, a brace in the 4-1 win against Barnsley at The Den.
McNamara ended the month with a better average rating than Murray Wallace (7.08) and Daniel Ballard (6.9).
Image: Millwall FC
News at Den readers – how you can help support us
News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country.
Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.
You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.