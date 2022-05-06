NewsAtDen’s April Millwall Player of the Month

DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for April, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 23-year-old defender carded an average score of 7.45 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. McNamara played all seven Championship games in April and scored his first Millwall goals, a brace in the 4-1 win against Barnsley at The Den.

McNamara ended the month with a better average rating than Murray Wallace (7.08) and Daniel Ballard (6.9).

Image: Millwall FC